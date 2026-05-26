Greek bulk operator EuroDry returns to profit in Q1 2026

"During the first quarter of 2026, a seasonally slow quarter, the dry bulk market gave up very little ground as compared to the last quarter of last year," Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry, commented. "Additionally in April and May 2026, the market has firmed across the board with one-year time charter rates and trip earnings flirting and reaching US$20,000 per day for both Ultramaxes and Kamsarmaxes."

Pittas added that EuroDry's profitability during Q1 2026 fully reflected the market conditions with the company's earnings dropping compared to Q4 2025 in consequence of the easing of market rates during the quarter.

"But as the market has increased during the last month and a half, so has our profitability, a development that we expect to be reflected in next quarter’s results."