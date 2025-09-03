Greece's C3is reports loss in Q2, profit in H1 2025

Greek shipping company C3is reported mixed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. While the company recorded a net loss for the second quarter, its performance for the first half of the year remained profitable, and it highlighted a key strategic achievement of operating without any bank debt.

Revenues for the second quarter were $10.7 million, a slight decrease from $10.8 million in the same period of 2024. This was primarily due to a 31 per cent decline in daily earnings from its vessels. For the quarter, the company reported a net loss of $5.3 million.