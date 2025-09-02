Great Eastern Shipping to acquire Kamsarmax bulker

India’s Great Eastern Shipping Company has agreed to acquire a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of about 81,922 DWT. The unnamed 2016-built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet by the third quarter of its 2026 financial year. The company stated that the proposed acquisition will be financed entirely from internal accruals and is for the purpose of fleet expansion.

According to information from the company, Great Eastern’s current owned fleet stands at 38 vessels, with a total of 3.04 million DWT. The fleet is comprised of 26 tankers, which includes five crude carriers, 17 product tankers, and four LPG carriers, in addition to 12 dry bulk carriers. The company’s current capacity utilization is reported to be close to 100 per cent.