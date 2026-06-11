Globus Maritime reports revenue increase and return to profit in Q1

Greek dry bulk shipping company Globus Maritime reported a revenue of $12.2 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking a rise from the $8.6 million recorded during the same period in the previous year.

This growth was driven by the daily time charter equivalent rate climbing 68 per cent to $15,706, up from $9,370 during the first quarter of 2025.

The company achieved a net income of $1.1 million for the quarter, recovering from a net loss of $1.5 million in the prior year's corresponding period. Adjusted EBITDA reached $6.2 million, which is a rise from the $2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025.