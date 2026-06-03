Genco Shipping board rejects new Diana Shipping takeover bid

The board of directors of US dry bulk shipowner Genco Shipping and Trading has unanimously rejected a revised, unsolicited cash tender offer of $24.80 per share from its largest shareholder, Diana Shipping.

According to Genco, the offer continues to undervalue the company, fails to provide a control premium, and falls well below its mean analyst net asset value estimate of $26.66.

Diana Shipping hit back, claiming Genco spent an additional $2 million on financial opinions to support this rejection, adding to more than $13 million already spent opposing the acquisition bids.