Genco Shipping and Trading takes delivery of Newcastlemax bulker

Genco Shipping and Trading announced the delivery of the Genco Stars and Stripes, a Newcastlemax bulk carrier with a deadweight tonnage of 208,000.

The dry bulk shipowner agreed to acquire the 2020-built ship in November 2025 as part of a two-vessel transaction. According to Genco, a second Newcastlemax bulker is expected to be delivered by the end of March.

The Genco Stars and Stripes will be deployed in the spot market, where the company anticipates it will earn a premium due to its large carrying capacity.