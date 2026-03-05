Genco Shipping and Trading takes delivery of Newcastlemax bulker

Genco Shipping and Trading announced the delivery of the Genco Stars and Stripes, a Newcastlemax bulk carrier with a deadweight tonnage of 208,000.
The dry bulk shipowner agreed to acquire the 2020-built ship in November 2025 as part of a two-vessel transaction. According to Genco, a second Newcastlemax bulker is expected to be delivered by the end of March.
The Genco Stars and Stripes will be deployed in the spot market, where the company anticipates it will earn a premium due to its large carrying capacity.
Chief Executive Officer John C. Wobensmith noted that the ship enters the fleet at a time of "significant strength in dry bulk freight rates".
"The deliberate steps we have taken to further enhance our premium earning asset base put us in an ideal position to capitalise on a strengthening drybulk market for the benefit of shareholders," Wobensmith explained.
The company intends to use its spot-focused commercial strategy to increase its revenue and dividend capacity throughout 2026.