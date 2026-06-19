Genco emerges victorious against Diana Shipping in boardroom showdown

Shareholders of Genco Shipping and Trading overwhelmingly re-elected all six of the company's director nominees at the annual meeting on June 18. Based on preliminary results, an average of nearly 90 per cent of shares, excluding those held by Diana Shipping, were voted in favour of each nominee.

The voters also approved the equity incentive plan and ratified the shareholder rights agreement of the US-based drybulk shipowner, while rejecting proposals submitted by Diana Shipping.

Genco stated that its board is carefully reviewing a revised, non-binding acquisition proposal received from Diana Shipping on June 17, in consultation with its financial and legal advisers.