Fortescue's Q1 iron-ore shipments rise, maintains fiscal 2026 outlook

Australia's Fortescue posted a 4.2 per cent rise in first-quarter iron-ore shipments on Thursday as the firm logged a record for first-quarter production on the back of higher hematite shipments.

Its hematite operations shipped 47.6 million tonnes (mt) during the quarter, 3.3 per cent higher than last year, boosting the firm's first-quarter shipments to 49.7 mt of iron ore — in line with Visible Alpha's consensus of 49.6 mt and above the 47.7 mt shipped a year ago.