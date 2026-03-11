Foreign-flagged bulk carrier banned from Australian ports due to wage nonpayments

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) recently detained a foreign-flagged commercial ship and banned it from entering Australian ports for six months after nonpayment of crew wages.

This week, AMSA received a complaint that seafarers onboard the Liberia-registered bulk carrier Ocean Bright had not been paid for two months, prompting investigation when the vessel docked in Newcastle in New South Wales.

The investigation found that eight crewmembers were owed US$46,334 in unpaid wages.