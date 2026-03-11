Foreign-flagged bulk carrier banned from Australian ports due to wage nonpayments

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) recently detained a foreign-flagged commercial ship and banned it from entering Australian ports for six months after nonpayment of crew wages.
This week, AMSA received a complaint that seafarers onboard the Liberia-registered bulk carrier Ocean Bright had not been paid for two months, prompting investigation when the vessel docked in Newcastle in New South Wales.
The investigation found that eight crewmembers were owed US$46,334 in unpaid wages.
AMSA officials also detected several other issues during the inspection and identified 18 deficiencies, including four detainable deficiencies. When the deficiencies had been rectified, the vessel was directed to not enter Australian waters until September 4, 2026.
Under the Maritime Labour Convention, vessel owners must meet minimum standards for living and working conditions for seafarers, including the timely payment of wages, safe accommodation, adequate rest and access to support.
“AMSA will always act decisively when seafarer welfare is confirmed at risk," said Greg Witherall, AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations. "This detention of Ocean Bright is an example of actively enforcing the Maritime Labour Convention where the rules are clearly in breach and standing up for seafarers’ rights."