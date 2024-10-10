Finland’s ESL Shipping partners with design firm for methanol-fuelled cargo vessels

The new contract covers the complete basic and detail design of four vessels, with several optional vessels. Deltamarin has worked closely with ESL Shipping on the concept design of the new vessels and, under the new contract, will continue to provide support throughout the entire design lifecycle until the project’s completion.

Deltamarin said the vessels are optimised for key trade routes in the Baltic Sea region and transatlantic crossings, with the flexibility to operate on large lakes in the United States and Canada. They are designed to be adaptable and capable of transporting practically any type of cargo including containers, bulk materials, project cargo, timber, and paper products.