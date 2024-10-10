Finland’s ESL Shipping partners with design firm for methanol-fuelled cargo vessels
Finland’s ESL Shipping has partnered with local naval architecture firm Deltamarin on the development of methanol-fuelled multipurpose vessels that designed to meet diverse logistical needs across global shipping routes.
The new contract covers the complete basic and detail design of four vessels, with several optional vessels. Deltamarin has worked closely with ESL Shipping on the concept design of the new vessels and, under the new contract, will continue to provide support throughout the entire design lifecycle until the project’s completion.
Deltamarin said the vessels are optimised for key trade routes in the Baltic Sea region and transatlantic crossings, with the flexibility to operate on large lakes in the United States and Canada. They are designed to be adaptable and capable of transporting practically any type of cargo including containers, bulk materials, project cargo, timber, and paper products.
The design features an accommodation block at the bow, allowing long project cargo to extend over the stern. By integrating tweendecks to maximize capacity, the vessels can transport a variety of mixed cargo when needed.
The flexible design also enables the vessels to respond to evolving logistical demands while ensuring operational efficiency, with the capability to also operate using alternative fuels.