Fednav to ship phosphate to Great Lakes for agribusiness firm

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by Fednav International and V6 Agronomy to facilitate the transportation of phosphate into the Canadian Great Lakes.
This agreement establishes a long-term collaboration between the Montreal-based shipping firm and the Canadian agribusiness company.
Cargoes originating from Europe and North Africa will be handled by Fednav under the terms of the agreement. These shipments are destined for the Port of Johnstown in Ontario to support the supply chain and agricultural activities of V6 Agronomy.
Frank Mortensen, Senior Vice President, Commercial of Fednav, said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to building resilient supply chains for Canadian agriculture. V6 Agronomy described the partnership as a key component of its logistics strategy.
“We are pleased to work with V6 Agronomy on this important project and to leverage our experience in Great Lakes shipping to support their growth,” Mortensen stated.
Fednav noted that it operates a fleet of approximately 130 vessels, half of which are company-owned, and delivers more than 30 million tonnes of cargo on an annual basis.