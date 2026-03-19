Fednav to ship phosphate to Great Lakes for agribusiness firm

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by Fednav International and V6 Agronomy to facilitate the transportation of phosphate into the Canadian Great Lakes.

This agreement establishes a long-term collaboration between the Montreal-based shipping firm and the Canadian agribusiness company.

Cargoes originating from Europe and North Africa will be handled by Fednav under the terms of the agreement. These shipments are destined for the Port of Johnstown in Ontario to support the supply chain and agricultural activities of V6 Agronomy.