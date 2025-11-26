Fednav takes delivery of new Handymax bulker from Japanese yard

Shin Kasado Dockyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Federal Intrepid, to Canadian dry bulk shipping company Fednav. The delivery of the new vessel took place on November 21.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,682. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The ship's design complies with the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers. Its cargo holds feature topside and hopper tanks, making them suitable for loading a wide variety of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel coils.
For cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes and features wide hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers. It is also compliant with the IMSBC and IMDG codes for carrying solid bulk and dangerous goods.
According to the builder, the vessel meets the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. It is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system, an inventory of hazardous material, and various energy-saving devices, including a high-efficiency propeller and low-friction paint on its hull to improve propulsion performance.