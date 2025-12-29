FEATURE | Inside Beijing's bid to tame the global seaborne iron ore market

China's state iron ore buyer is using increasingly hardball tactics against mining giants such as BHP to tighten its grip on the $132 billion seaborne market and extract better terms for steel mills, just as a giant new source of supply is set to strengthen its hand.

China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) in November asked its steel mills and traders not to buy spot cargoes of a second BHP product, months after it blacklisted a first that drew concern from top supplier Australia's prime minister.

The standoff over a deal for next year's supply marked an escalation because CMRG had not previously banned multiple products from a single supplier, traders and analysts said. That underscores how far the three-year-old buyer is willing to go to wrest better terms for China's steel industry.

The deal under negotiation will account for the lion's share of production from BHP's mines in Australia's northwest, and around a fifth of China's needs.

Reuters' interviews with more than three dozen steel and mining executives, traders and analysts suggest CMRG has become more assertive, but found limited success. Some steelmakers have privately complained it has not delivered the better prices or contract terms they were seeking.