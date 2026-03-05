FEATURE | Gulf food strategy tested as Iran war snarls shipping routes

Wealthy Persian Gulf states are facing their biggest food security challenge since the 2008 global food crisis, as the Iran conflict threatens ports and disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The war is testing strategies adopted after 2008, when soaring food prices prompted gulf nations to shift toward import-dependent policies reliant on pouring cash into agricultural investments abroad.

That strategy did away with prior expensive programmes that sought to raise domestic production of strategic grains but ran up against the region's brutal climate and lack of water. Saudi Arabia, for example, began to scale back a domestic wheat-growing programme in 2008 to become almost exclusively reliant on imports.