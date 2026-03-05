Expanding Iran conflict threatens Brazil grain exports, fertiliser supplies

Brazilian farmers may be squeezed by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to analysts and trade data showing the region is a key destination for Brazil's farm exports and an important provider of fertilisers such as urea.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which has in turn launched attacks on other countries in the region and disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, may spark grain contract cancellations, and fertiliser shortages in Brazil, which is highly dependent on imports.

Shippers are weighing whether to unload grain cargoes in Oman to avoid trouble in the Persian Gulf, according to consultancy Argus.

"The alternative would be to cancel shipments," Argus told Reuters. "It is also still uncertain whether cargoes could be delivered in Oman and from there be sent to their final destinations by truck or rail."