EuroDry reports Q3 net loss of $0.7m, secures new financing

Dry bulk vessel owner EuroDry reported a net loss attributable to controlling shareholders of $0.7 million, or $0.24 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to a net loss of $4.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Total net revenues for the quarter were $14.4 million, a slight decrease from $14.7 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to a reduced fleet size.