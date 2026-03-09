Energy crunch and war-driven freight costs lift iron ore futures

Iron ore futures traded at month-high prices on Monday, with Dalian iron ore rallying for the sixth consecutive session on the back of surging energy prices and freight costs amid the Iran war.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange traded three per cent higher at CNY790 ($114.19) a tonne.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 2.13 per cent higher at $103.75 a tonne.

Oil prices surged about 20 per cent on Monday as the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran led some major Middle Eastern oil producers to cut supplies. Fears of prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint also contributed to the price action.