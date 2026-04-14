Diplomatic push pays off as China lifts BHP iron ore ban

China has lifted bans on procurement of the key steelmaking ingredient from mining giant BHP Group, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, ending a months-long dispute following a visit by the miner's top executives to its largest customer.

On Tuesday, state iron ore buyer China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) notified some domestic steel mills that after more than six months, they were free to buy BHP's seaborne cargoes, said two sources with knowledge of the matter who sought anonymity, as the topic is sensitive.

CMRG also told steelmakers they could take delivery from next week of BHP cargoes formerly subject to the bans, the sources added. Shiptracking data on Tuesday from Kpler showed two vessels carrying BHP's Jimblebar fines are set to head to China.