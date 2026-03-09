Diana Shipping sweetens Genco bid and taps Star Bulk for vessel sale

Diana Shipping has increased its all-cash offer to acquire Genco Shipping and Trading to $23.50 per share. This revised bid represents a 31 per cent premium over the undisturbed closing price of the stock on November 21, 2025.

Partnering with Star Bulk Carriers, the two companies have entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 16 Genco vessels for $470.5 million upon completion of the takeover.

Diana Shipping currently holds approximately 14.8 per cent of the outstanding common stock in Genco Shipping and Trading.