Diana Shipping signs new time charter for Panamax vessel

Diana Shipping has secured a time charter contract with SwissMarine for the Panamax dry bulk vessel Crystalia. The charter is expected to commence on March 11.
The vessel will earn a gross charter rate of $16,200 per day, which includes a five per cent commission paid to third parties. Diana Shipping stated the vessel is booked for a period until at least March 10, 2027, but may extend up to a maximum of May 10, 2027.
The Crystalia is currently employed by Louis Dreyfus Company at a rate of $13,900 per day. According to the company, the minimum scheduled period of the new charter is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately $5.78 million.
Built in 2014, the Crystalia is an ice classed vessel with a carrying capacity of 77,525 DWT.
The company currently operates a fleet of 36 dry bulk vessels including Newcastlemax, Capesize, and post-Panamax ships. The total carrying capacity for the fleet stands at approximately 4.1 million DWT with a weighted average age of 12.28 years.
Diana Shipping also expects to take delivery of two new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels between the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.