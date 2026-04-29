Diana Shipping signs charter contracts for two dry bulk vessels

Diana Shipping has secured time charter contracts for two of its dry bulk vessels with Refined Success and Oldendorff. The company announced on April 29 that these agreements are projected to generate a minimum of $23.76 million in gross revenue.

A subsidiary of the firm entered into a contract for the New York, which is a 177,773 DWT Capesize vessel built in 2010. The charter is expected to commence on May 1, 2026, at a gross rate of $27,500 per day, according to Diana Shipping.

This new rate follows a previous charter for the vessel priced at $17,600 per day. The agreement includes a five per cent commission for third parties and is scheduled to last until at least February 1, 2028.