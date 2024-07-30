Diana Shipping secures US$167 million financing

The new loan maturing in July 2030 is secured by ten vessels. The proceeds have been utilised to refinance two of the company’s existing loan facilities with Nordea Bank: one for US$149.3 million and the other for US$18 million, originally maturing in October 2027 and June 2028, respectively.

These loans were previously secured by twelve vessels. As part of this refinancing, two of the company’s mortgaged vessels have been released.