Diana Shipping secures time charters for two Ultramax bulkers

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping announced on December 5 new time charter contracts for two of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the DSI Pollux and the DSI Andromeda, through separate wholly-owned subsidiaries.
The 2015-built DSI Pollux, a 60,446 DWT vessel, has been chartered to Stone Shipping at a gross rate of $14,750 per day, minus a five per cent commission.
The charter is expected to commence on December 8, 2025, and will run until a minimum of January 1, 2027, up to a maximum of February 28, 2027. The vessel is currently chartered to Bunge at a gross rate of $14,000 per day.
The 2016-built DSI Andromeda, a 60,309 DWT vessel, has been contracted to Western Bulk Carriers. The gross charter rate is $14,600 per day, minus a five per cent commission.
This charter is expected to begin on December 7, 2025, and will continue until at least April 1, 2027, with a maximum period ending May 31, 2027. The vessel was previously chartered to Cargill Ocean Transportation at $14,000 per day.
Diana Shipping anticipates that the employment of the two vessels will generate approximately $12.6 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.