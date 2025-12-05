Diana Shipping secures time charters for two Ultramax bulkers

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping announced on December 5 new time charter contracts for two of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the DSI Pollux and the DSI Andromeda, through separate wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The 2015-built DSI Pollux, a 60,446 DWT vessel, has been chartered to Stone Shipping at a gross rate of $14,750 per day, minus a five per cent commission.