Bulkers

Diana Shipping secures time charter for Kamsarmax bulker

Myrsini
MyrsiniPeter Beentjes / MarineTraffic.com
Published on

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for the Myrsini, one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels. The charter is scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, at a gross rate of $13,500 per day.

The agreement is set for a minimum duration until December 20, 2026, with a maximum extension possible until February 20, 2027. The contract is anticipated to generate approximately $4.71 million in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.

The Myrsini is an 82,117 DWT vessel built in 2010. It is currently under charter to Cargill International at a gross rate of $13,000 per day.

Diana Shipping noted that its fleet comprises 36 dry bulk vessels, including four Newcastlemax, eight Capesize, four Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, five Panamax, and nine Ultramax units.

The company is also awaiting the delivery of two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax newbuildings, expected in the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.

Europe
Greece
Kamsarmax
Diana Shipping
Cargill International
business news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com