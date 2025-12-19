Diana Shipping secures time charter for Kamsarmax bulker

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for the Myrsini, one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels. The charter is scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, at a gross rate of $13,500 per day.
The agreement is set for a minimum duration until December 20, 2026, with a maximum extension possible until February 20, 2027. The contract is anticipated to generate approximately $4.71 million in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.
The Myrsini is an 82,117 DWT vessel built in 2010. It is currently under charter to Cargill International at a gross rate of $13,000 per day.
Diana Shipping noted that its fleet comprises 36 dry bulk vessels, including four Newcastlemax, eight Capesize, four Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, five Panamax, and nine Ultramax units.
The company is also awaiting the delivery of two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax newbuildings, expected in the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.