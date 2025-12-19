Diana Shipping secures time charter for Kamsarmax bulker

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for the Myrsini, one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels. The charter is scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, at a gross rate of $13,500 per day.

The agreement is set for a minimum duration until December 20, 2026, with a maximum extension possible until February 20, 2027. The contract is anticipated to generate approximately $4.71 million in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.