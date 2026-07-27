Diana Shipping secures time charter for bulker with Classic Maritime

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has signed a time charter contract with Classic Maritime for the Newcastlemax bulk carrier Philadelphia.

The charter is scheduled to commence on August 8 at a gross rate of $35,500 per day, less a five per cent commission paid to third parties. The agreement runs until at least March 10, 2027, with an option to extend until May 10, 2027.

Built in 2012, the 206,040 DWT Philadelphia is currently employed by Refined Success at a gross charter rate of $21,500 per day, less a five per cent commission.