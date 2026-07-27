Diana Shipping secures time charter for bulker with Classic Maritime

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has signed a time charter contract with Classic Maritime for the Newcastlemax bulk carrier Philadelphia.
The charter is scheduled to commence on August 8 at a gross rate of $35,500 per day, less a five per cent commission paid to third parties. The agreement runs until at least March 10, 2027, with an option to extend until May 10, 2027.
Built in 2012, the 206,040 DWT Philadelphia is currently employed by Refined Success at a gross charter rate of $21,500 per day, less a five per cent commission.
According to Diana Shipping, the new charter is expected to generate approximately $7.46 million in gross revenue over the minimum contractual period.
The company currently operates a fleet of 36 dry bulk vessels, comprising four Newcastlemax, eight Capesize, four post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, five Panamax and nine Ultramax vessels.
Excluding two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax vessels scheduled for delivery between the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, Diana Shipping's fleet has a combined carrying capacity of approximately 4.1 million DWT and a weighted average age of 12.67 years.