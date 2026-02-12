Diana Shipping secures time charter contract with NYK

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Japan’s NYK for the Phaidra. The Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel is scheduled to begin its new employment on February 24, 2026.
The agreement specifies a gross charter rate of $14,500 per day, which includes a five per cent commission paid to third parties. According to Diana Shipping, the charter period is set to run until at least February 20, 2027, with a maximum extension to April 20, 2027.
The 87,146 DWT vessel was built in 2013 and is currently operating under a separate charter. That existing contract provides a gross rate of $9,750 per day after a five per cent commission.
Diana Shipping stated the employment of the Phaidra is expected to generate approximately $5.18 million in gross revenue. This figure is based on the minimum scheduled period of the time charter agreement.
The fleet currently operated by the company consists of 36 dry bulk vessels. The combined carrying capacity of the existing fleet is approximately 4.1 million DWT.