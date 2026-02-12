Diana Shipping secures time charter contract with NYK

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Japan’s NYK for the Phaidra. The Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel is scheduled to begin its new employment on February 24, 2026.

The agreement specifies a gross charter rate of $14,500 per day, which includes a five per cent commission paid to third parties. According to Diana Shipping, the charter period is set to run until at least February 20, 2027, with a maximum extension to April 20, 2027.

The 87,146 DWT vessel was built in 2013 and is currently operating under a separate charter. That existing contract provides a gross rate of $9,750 per day after a five per cent commission.