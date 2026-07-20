Diana Shipping secures time charter contract with Fednav for Ultramax bulker

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Fednav International for the Ultramax dry bulk vessel DSI Pegasus.

The company expects the charter to commence on July 27 at a gross rate of $18,350 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties.

Running until at least August 15, 2027, and up to October 15, 2027, the agreement is projected by the carrier to generate approximately $6.95 million in gross revenue over the minimum term.