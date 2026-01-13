Diana Shipping secures new charter for Ultramax bulker

Greek shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Geneva-based Bunge for the DSI Altair. The vessel is a 60,309 DWT Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2016.

The gross charter rate is $14,750 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties. The charter is expected to commence on January 17, 2026, and will last until at least January 15, 2027, with a maximum period extending to March 30, 2027.

The employment of the DSI Altair is anticipated to generate approximately $5.30 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period, according to the company. Diana Shipping currently operates a fleet of 36 dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post-Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, and Ultramax units.