Diana Shipping secures new charter for Ultramax bulker

Greek shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Geneva-based Bunge for the DSI Altair. The vessel is a 60,309 DWT Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2016.
The gross charter rate is $14,750 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties. The charter is expected to commence on January 17, 2026, and will last until at least January 15, 2027, with a maximum period extending to March 30, 2027.
The employment of the DSI Altair is anticipated to generate approximately $5.30 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period, according to the company. Diana Shipping currently operates a fleet of 36 dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post-Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, and Ultramax units.
The company expects to take delivery of two methanol dual-fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028. The combined carrying capacity of the fleet is approximately 4.1 million DWT.
The weighted average age of the company's fleet is currently 12.14 years. This calculation excludes the two vessels that have not yet been delivered to the company.