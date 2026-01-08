Diana Shipping secures new charter for Kamsarmax bulker at increased rate

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for the Maia, an 82,193 DWT Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2009. The gross charter rate is $14,000 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties.

The new charter period is expected to commence on January 13, 2026, and will last until a minimum of July 5, 2027, or a maximum of September 5, 2027. The Maia is currently chartered at a gross rate of $11,600 per day.

The employment of the Maia is anticipated to generate approximately $7.45 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.