Diana Shipping secures new charter contract for Panamax bulk carrier

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has secured a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the Ismene.

Under the contract, the gross charter rate is $15,750 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties, with the charter expected by Diana Shipping to start on July 5, 2026. This charter will run until at least May 15, 2027, and could extend up to July 15, 2027.

The Ismene is currently on charter to CRC Shipping at a gross rate of $11,000 per day, also minus a five per cent commission. The 77,901 DWT vessel was built in 2013.