Diana Shipping secures new charter contract for Kamsarmax bulker

Diana Shipping has secured a new time charter contract with Aquavita International for the Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel Medusa.

Scheduled to commence on July 10, the charter will secure a gross rate of $16,850 per day, minus a 4.75 per cent commission paid to third parties. The agreement is set to run until at least October 5, 2027, with an option to extend to a maximum date of December 20, 2027.

The vessel is currently chartered to Cargill International at a lower rate of $13,000 per day, minus a 4.75 per cent commission.