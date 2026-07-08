Diana Shipping secures new charter contract for Kamsarmax bulker

Diana Shipping has secured a new time charter contract with Aquavita International for the Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel Medusa.
Scheduled to commence on July 10, the charter will secure a gross rate of $16,850 per day, minus a 4.75 per cent commission paid to third parties. The agreement is set to run until at least October 5, 2027, with an option to extend to a maximum date of December 20, 2027.
The vessel is currently chartered to Cargill International at a lower rate of $13,000 per day, minus a 4.75 per cent commission.
Built in 2010, the Medusa has a deadweight tonnage of 82,194. The company projected that this employment will generate approximately $7.5 million in gross revenue over the minimum scheduled charter period.
Diana Shipping currently operates a fleet of 36 dry bulk vessels. Without including two future deliveries, the combined carrying capacity of these vessels stands at approximately 4.1 million DWT, with a weighted average age of 12.62 years.
The company also expects to expand its fleet with the delivery of two new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively.