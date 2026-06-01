Diana Shipping reports surge in Q1 2026 net income

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping reported a net income of $29.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

This financial result represents a significant increase from the $3 million net income recorded during the same period in 2025.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $27.7 million, or $0.25 basic and diluted earnings per share, from $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, time charter revenues experienced a slight decline to $54.7 million from $54.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.