Diana Shipping proposes buyout of Genco Shipping and Trading  

Greece’s Diana Shipping has submitted a non-binding proposal to the board of directors of US-based dry bulk operator Genco Shipping and Trading to acquire all outstanding shares of Genco not already owned by Diana for $20.60 per share in cash. Diana currently holds approximately 14.8 per cent of Genco’s outstanding shares.

The proposed price represents a 15 per cent premium to Genco’s closing share price on November 21, 2025, and a 21 per cent premium to the closing price on July 17, 2025, when Diana first disclosed its stake. It also reflects a 23 per cent premium to the volume-weighted average price for the 30-day and 90-day periods ending November 21.