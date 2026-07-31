Diana Shipping posts higher Q2 profit in 2026 on higher charter rates

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $3.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Time charter revenue increased to $57.3 million from $54.7 million, supported by higher average charter rates.

For the first six months of 2026, net income attributable to common stockholders reached $47 million, up from $4.7 million in the prior-year period. Time charter revenue for the six-month period rose to $112 million from $109.6 million.