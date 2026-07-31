Diana Shipping posts higher Q2 profit in 2026 on higher charter rates

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $3.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Time charter revenue increased to $57.3 million from $54.7 million, supported by higher average charter rates.
For the first six months of 2026, net income attributable to common stockholders reached $47 million, up from $4.7 million in the prior-year period. Time charter revenue for the six-month period rose to $112 million from $109.6 million.
Fleet utilisation reached 99.6 per cent during the second quarter as the daily time charter equivalent rate increased to $16,581 from $15,492 in the second quarter of 2025.
Daily vessel operating expenses for the quarter rose to $6,396 compared to $5,944 recorded during the same period of the previous year.
Commenting on recent market developments, Chief Executive Officer Semiramis Paliou said the company's recent operating performance has been overshadowed by attention surrounding its proposed acquisition of Genco Shipping and Trading.
“We believe the market’s attention has been disproportionately focused on the proposed acquisition of Genco, diverting attention from Diana’s own intrinsic value and underlying operating performance,” Paliou said.
The company stated that its shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to net asset value despite improved profitability.
Paliou added that a combined company resulting from a potential transaction with Genco would create a larger and more diversified operation.