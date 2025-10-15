Diana Shipping inks new time charter with SwissMarine for Capesize bulker

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with SwissMarine of Singapore for one of its Capesize vessels, the New Orleans. The gross charter rate for the 2015-built vessel is $26,000 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties.

The charter is expected to commence on October 28, 2025, and will run for a period until at least December 1, 2026, up to a maximum of February 15, 2027.