Diana Shipping inks new time charter with SwissMarine for Capesize bulker

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with SwissMarine of Singapore for one of its Capesize vessels, the New Orleans. The gross charter rate for the 2015-built vessel is $26,000 per day, minus a five per cent commission paid to third parties.
The charter is expected to commence on October 28, 2025, and will run for a period until at least December 1, 2026, up to a maximum of February 15, 2027.
The company said the employment of the 180,960 DWT vessel is anticipated to generate approximately $10.22 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.
It added that the new rate is a significant increase from the vessel's previous charter to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, which was at a gross rate of $20,000 per day.
Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels, comprised of four Newcastlemax, eight Capesize, four Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, five Panamax, and nine Ultramax ships.
The company also expects to take delivery of two new-build methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.