Diana Shipping escalates Genco takeover battle with higher bid

Diana Shipping announced on May 27 that it has increased its all-cash tender offer to acquire Genco Shipping and Trading to $24.80 per share, raising the price from its previous bid of $23.50 per share.

The revised bid represents a total of $1.433 billion in fully committed financing and extends the tender offer expiration to 17:00 New York City time on June 26, 2026.

According to Diana Shipping, the offer price will be reduced if Genco declares a cash dividend or other distribution with a record date prior to the purchase.