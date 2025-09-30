Diana Shipping charters out Ultramax bulker to Bunge

Greek operator Diana Shipping said it has entered into a time charter contract with commodities trader Bunge for its Ultramax bulk carrier DSI Aquila.

The company stated that the vessel will earn a gross charter rate of $14,500 per day, less a five per cent commission paid to third parties. The charter period runs from October 12, 2025, until at least February 25, 2027, with an option for extension until April 25, 2027.