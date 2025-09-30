Diana Shipping charters out Ultramax bulker to Bunge

Greek operator Diana Shipping said it has entered into a time charter contract with commodities trader Bunge for its Ultramax bulk carrier DSI Aquila.
The company stated that the vessel will earn a gross charter rate of $14,500 per day, less a five per cent commission paid to third parties. The charter period runs from October 12, 2025, until at least February 25, 2027, with an option for extension until April 25, 2027.
The DSI Aquila had previously been chartered to Western Bulk Carriers at a gross daily rate of $12,250, also less a five per cent commission.
Built in 2015, the DSI Aquila is a 60,309 DWT Ultramax dry bulk carrier. Diana Shipping said the new employment is expected to generate approximately $7.15 million in gross revenue for the minimum charter period.
The company’s fleet currently includes 36 dry bulk vessels: four Newcastlemax, eight Capesize, four Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, five Panamax, and nine Ultramax ships. Diana Shipping also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual-fuel newbuilding Kamsarmax vessels in the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.
As of September 29, the combined carrying capacity of the fleet, excluding the two vessels still under construction, was about 4.1 million DWT with an average age of 11.85 years, the company added.