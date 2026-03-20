Diana Shipping chief accuses Genco board of "entrenching themselves" after latest bid snub

Diana Shipping has expressed disappointment following the rejection of its enhanced, all-cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Genco Shipping and Trading.

The proposal, made in partnership with Star Bulk Carriers, valued the shares at $23.50 each and represented a “premium valuation”, according to the Greek shipping firm.

Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer of Diana Shipping, stated that the offer provided an attractive opportunity for shareholders to realise a valuation in line with Genco’s implied net asset value. Paliou noted that the Genco board dismissed the proposal for a second time without seeking clarification or engaging in constructive dialogue.