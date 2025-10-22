Diana Shipping announces charter updates for Capesize, Panamax bulkers

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has announced a time charter contract extension for one of its Capesize vessels and a new time charter contract for one of its Panamax vessels.
Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, the company has extended the time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company of Hong Kong for the Semirio.
The new gross charter rate is $21,650 per day, minus a five per cent commission, for a period from a minimum of January 31, 2027, up to a maximum of April 15, 2027.
The new charter period is expected to commence on March 15, 2026. The 174,261 DWT vessel, built in 2007, is currently chartered at a gross rate of $16,650 per day.
Separately, another wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a time charter contract with CRC Shipping of Singapore for the Maera. The gross charter rate is $11,750 per day, minus a five per cent commission, for a period from a minimum of October 20, 2026, up to a maximum of December 20, 2026.
This charter is expected to commence on November 2, 2025. The 75,403 DWT vessel, built in 2013, is currently chartered at a gross rate of $8,400 per day.
Diana Shipping stated that the employments of the Semirio and Maera are anticipated to generate a total of approximately $10.93 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.
The company noted that its fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels, with a combined carrying capacity of approximately 4.1 million DWT. It also expects to take delivery of two new-building Kamsarmax vessels.