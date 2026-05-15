Diana Shipping and Oldendorff Carriers agree on bulker charter extension

Diana Shipping has reached an agreement to extend its time charter with Oldendorff Carriers for the Polymnia, a post-Panamax dry bulk vessel. This arrangement is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2026, following the conclusion of the current contract.

The gross charter rate is set at $20,000 per day, representing an increase from the previous rate of $14,000 per day. This new pricing structure includes a five per cent commission payable to third-party entities.

The company reported that the extension will last until at least March 1, 2027, with a maximum date of April 30, 2027. Minimum gross revenue from this agreement is expected by Diana Shipping to reach $5.36 million.