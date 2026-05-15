Bulkers

Diana Shipping and Oldendorff Carriers agree on bulker charter extension

Polymnia
PolymniaHans Rosenkranz / MarineTraffic
Published on

Diana Shipping has reached an agreement to extend its time charter with Oldendorff Carriers for the Polymnia, a post-Panamax dry bulk vessel. This arrangement is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2026, following the conclusion of the current contract.

The gross charter rate is set at $20,000 per day, representing an increase from the previous rate of $14,000 per day. This new pricing structure includes a five per cent commission payable to third-party entities.

The company reported that the extension will last until at least March 1, 2027, with a maximum date of April 30, 2027. Minimum gross revenue from this agreement is expected by Diana Shipping to reach $5.36 million.

Constructed in 2012, the Polymnia has a carrying capacity of 98,704 DWT.

The wider fleet currently operated by the company comprises 36 dry bulk vessels, including four Newcastlemax and eight Capesize ships.

These vessels have a combined capacity of approximately 4.1 million DWT and a weighted average age of 12.47 years. Diana Shipping said it expects the delivery of two additional Kamsarmax vessels to occur by the end of the first half of 2028.

Europe
Germany
Greece
Oldendorff Carriers
Diana Shipping
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com