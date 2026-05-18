Diana Shipping and Genco trade barbs once again over stock value

The takeover battle between Diana Shipping and Genco Shipping and Trading has continued to escalate as both companies clash over share prices and asset valuations.

In a May 18 statement, Diana Shipping cautioned that Genco's share price is artificially inflated by Diana's $23.50 per share cash takeover offer and could drop to approximately $17.50 if the proposal is withdrawn.

The Athens-based dry bulk owner, which is the largest shareholder in Genco, also disclosed it has sold a portion of its holding to realise a profit while remaining committed to the acquisition.