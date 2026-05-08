Diana Shipping and Genco trade allegations in board contest

Diana Shipping alleged that Genco’s board plans to spend approximately $11 million on legal and financial advisers to contest their bid, citing the latter’s own reports. The company also highlighted that Genco's adjusted profit fell from $252.9 million in 2021 to $85.9 million in 2025.

Genco Shipping and Trading countered these claims by reporting a net income of $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2026. The company stated its first quarter dividend increased by 133 per cent year-on-year following its strategy to drive shareholder returns.

Diana Shipping criticised the adoption of a "poison pill" and a severance plan that it alleged benefits executives over shareholders. In response, Genco alleged that Diana Shipping has a history of "self-dealing" and paid $35 million to related parties over five years.