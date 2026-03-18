Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus reports lower profits, higher volumes for 2025

Global agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Wednesday it had recorded a decline in annual profit, driven by lower prices for most crops and market uncertainty arising from tariffs and economic concerns.

Ample global supply weighed on prices of staple crops such as corn and soybeans in the past two years and eroded earnings for agribusiness groups like LDC and US rivals ADM, Bunge Global and Cargill.

LDC said group net profit fell to $653 million from $726 million.

"Markets were marked by ongoing geopolitical crises, the implementation of new tariffs on international trade flows, and concerns about the slowdown in global economic growth," it said in an annual report.