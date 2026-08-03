Costamare Bulkers reports Q2 2026 net income of $5.2m

Costamare Bulkers Holdings reported net income of $5.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Total voyage revenue reached $111.6 million during the period, while adjusted net income amounted to $9.8 million, or $0.40 per share.

For the first six months of 2026, the company recorded net income of $15.1 million on voyage revenue of $223.1 million. Total liquidity stood at $331.5 million at the end of the quarter, with cash exceeding debt by $108.9 million.

During the quarter, Costamare took delivery of the dry bulk vessel Astros and completed a transaction with Cargill International covering its operating platform. The platform currently focuses on Kamsarmax vessels and manages 26 third-party-owned dry bulk ships, comprising two Capesize vessels and 24 Kamsarmax or Panamax vessels.