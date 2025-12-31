COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry begins yard expansion works at Zhoushan

The works will cover over 42,000 square metres of yard space and will entail expansion of the number two hull workshop and of one of the distribution plants as well as the construction of a new coating workshop, a new sandblasting workshop, a power distribution station, a paint warehouse and an oil and chemical warehouse.

The project has an estimated total duration of 400 calendar days and is expected to be completed and operational before the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The upgraded facilities will also incorporate intelligent manufacturing systems to help streamline the construction of new ships.