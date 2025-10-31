COSCO Shipping Development unit to order 23 bulk carriers

COSCO Shipping Development (Hainan), a wholly-owned subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Development, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) to construct 23 new 87,000 DWT methanol-ready bulk cargo vessels. The aggregate contract price for the newbuilds is approximately CNY7.337 billion ($1.032 billion), exclusive of tax.

The board of directors announced that the shipbuilding contracts were signed on October 30, 2025. On the same date, COSCO Shipping Development (Hainan) also entered into a long-term leasing agreement with COSCO Shipping Bulk to charter all 23 of the new vessels upon their delivery.