COSCO Shipping Development Q3 net profit falls 13.4 per cent year-on-year

COSCO Shipping Development has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY420.4 million ($57.6 million).
This represents a 13.42 per cent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenue for the quarter also declined by 9.92 per cent year-on-year to CNY7.31 billion.
For the first nine months of 2025, the company's performance remained more stable compared to the prior year. Revenue for the nine-month period was CNY19.57 billion, a slight decrease of 1.54 per cent.
Total profit for the period was CNY1.78 billion, a 13.71 per cent increase year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY1.39 billion, a marginal increase of 0.71 per cent.
Net profit, excluding extraordinary gains or losses, showed stronger underlying growth for the nine-month period, rising 20.99 per cent to CNY1.36 billion.
However, net cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months decreased by 38.96 per cent to CNY2.63 billion, which the company primarily attributed to a year-on-year increase in raw materials procured for the growth of orders in its container business.
As of September 30, 2025, the group's total assets stood at CNY131.79 billion, a 4.29 per cent increase from the end of 2024.
Total equity attributable to shareholders was CNY30.71 billion, up 1.38 per cent from the end of the previous year.