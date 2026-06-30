COSCO Shipping Development places order for 24 new bulkers

COSCO Shipping Development has signed contracts to acquire 24 dry cargo vessels from domestic shipbuilders.

The transaction includes 15 multipurpose grain vessels of 87,000 DWT to be constructed by Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry for CNY4.79 billion ($704.3 million) excluding tax.

The company announced that the remaining nine vessels will be built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation for a total of CNY3.87 billion. This portion of the order comprises five multipurpose grain vessels of 87,000 DWT, two bulk carriers of 211,000 DWT, and two dry cargo vessels of 210,000 DWT.