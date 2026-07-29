COSCO Shipping Development places order for 15 new bulkers

China's COSCO Shipping Development has agreed to acquire 15 bulk carriers of 210,000 DWT under two separate shipbuilding contracts.

The company stated that 10 of the vessels will be built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiaries Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading for an aggregate contract price of CNY5.28 billion ($780 million), exclusive of tax.

Under the second contract, Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering and Xiamen XMXYG Shipbuilding Trading will construct the remaining five bulk carriers for CNY2.64 billion, exclusive of tax.