COSCO Shipping christens newbuild pulp carrier pair

Green Pecem and Green Suape belong to the sames series of ships as Green Munguba, which was delivered earlier this year. All three pulp carriers are classed by China Classification Society.

Each of the vessels has an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a depth of 21 metres, a draught of 14.5 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 77,000. The propulsion delivers a speed of 15 knots and a range of 25,000 nautical miles. The main and auxiliary engines are fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems and exhaust gas cleaning systems.